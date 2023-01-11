US flight control system hit by technical glitch
Many US flights are delayed due to a glitch with the national control system's Notice to Air Missions System.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says it is working to restore the system that alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes following an outage across the country.
In a statement, the FAA said "operations across the National Airspace System" are affected.
It said it would continue to provide updates about the system.
American Air said the outage was impacting "all flights including all carriers".
Texas's Austin-Bergstrom International Airport confirmed in a tweet that "a FAA outage is causing ground stops at AUS and other airports across the country."
It said arriving and departing passengers should expect delays.
Passengers have posted on social media that they are experiencing flight delays and outages across the country.