What has Kevin McCarthy given up, and at what price?

Cost: With majority control of the House, Republicans will be able to pass any budget levels they agree on. Mr McCarthy is committing himself to siding with budget hawks in these intra-party debates - which has already angered some conservatives who fear massive cuts to defence spending. Republicans in the House will eventually have to negotiate with Democrats in the Senate to pass spending legislation, however. Mr McCarthy's commitments here could give him less room to work out the kind of compromises necessary to avoid a government shutdown later in the year.