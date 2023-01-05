Idaho murders: Police say suspect's DNA found at the crime scene
The DNA of the man accused of murdering four students at the University of Idaho was found at the crime scene, according to allegations in newly released court documents.
Suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested last week in Pennsylvania.
He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary in connection to the crime.
An attorney representing Mr Kohberger has previously said he is eager to be exonerated.
Mr Kohberger did not enter a plea in a court appearance in Idaho on Thursday. He had been extradited from his home state of Pennsylvania the previous day.
The court documents provide the latest insights into the arrest of the criminology graduate student as well as the murders that shocked the small Idaho college town of Moscow.
The probable cause affidavit indicates Mr Kohberger's DNA matched a sample found on a knife sheath at the apartment where University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were killed in November.
At the scene of the crime, police were able to collect a male DNA sample from a tan leather sheath found on the bed next to Ms Mogen, according to the affidavit, which was written by Moscow police corporal Brett Payne.
Authorities later matched this sample to a DNA profile taken from the trash at Mr Kohberger's Pennsylvania family home.
Two other roommates were present in the home at the time of the murders but were unharmed in the attack.
The probable cause affidavit - which summarises evidence and circumstances of an arrest - also alleges that one of those two roommates saw a masked man dressed in black in the house the morning of the murders.
The roommate - identified by the initials "DM" - said she was woken up at 04:00 local time by what she thought was Ms Goncalves playing with her dog in one of the upstairs bedrooms.
When she opened her door, she thought she heard crying coming from Ms Kernodle's room and heard a male voice saying: "It's OK, I'm going to help you."
The third time the roommate opened her door, she said she saw a figure black-clad figure.
There is also new information about a white sedan - a Hyundai Elantra - seen near the crime scene, which was a major breakthrough in an investigation that had not produced a suspect or a murder weapon six weeks after the crime.
Authorities were able to locate a car matching that description at Washington State University, where Mr Kohberger was student, registered under his name.
Police say the murder weapon - described as a "fixed blade knife" - has still not been found.
Investigators did not share a motive for the murders nor did they say whether the suspect knew the victims.