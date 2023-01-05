Idaho murders: Police say suspect's DNA found at the crime scene
- Published
The DNA of the man accused of murdering four students at the University of Idaho was found at the crime scene, according to allegations in newly released court documents.
Suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested last week in Pennsylvania.
He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary in connection to the crime.
An attorney representing Mr Kohberger has previously said he is eager to be exonerated.
Mr Kohberger did not enter a plea in a court appearance in Idaho on Thursday.
The documents provide the latest insights into the arrest of the criminology graduate student as well as the murders that shocked the small Idaho college town of Moscow.
The probable cause affidavit indicates Mr Kohberger's DNA matched a sample found on a knife sheath at the apartment where University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were killed in November.
At the scene of the crime, police were able to collect a male DNA sample from a tan leather sheath found on the bed next to Ms Mogen, according to the affidavit, which was written by Moscow police corporal Brett Payne.
Authorities later matched this sample to a DNA profile taken from the trash at Mr Kohberger's family home in Pennsylvania.
Two other roommates were present at the time of the murders but were unharmed in the attack.
The affidavit - which summarises evidence and circumstances of an arrest - also alleges that one of those two roommates saw a masked man dressed in black in the house the morning of the murders.
Mr Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday from his home state of Pennsylvania.