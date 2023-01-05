Dave & Buster's co-founder dies at 72
James 'Buster' Corley, the founder of popular arcade-restaurant chain Dave & Buster's, has died at age 72.
He opened the first Dave & Buster's in Dallas, Texas in 1982 with partner David Corriveau.
Today, they have over 140 locations across the US.
The company tweeted: "RIP to Buster Corley, to whom we owe half our name and all of our thanks. You will be missed".
RIP to Buster Corley, to whom we owe half our name and all of our thanks. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Ca4cWEPY4S
The two initially began separate businesses near each other - Mr Corley owned a restaurant and Mr Corriveau owned an arcade.
They noticed customers rotating between the two establishments and decided to create Dave & Buster's, a place for both food and entertainment.
Mr Corriveau, who died in 2015, won a coin toss which is why his name appears first in the company title. The first location was a 40,000 square foot warehouse in Dallas, Texas.
Mr Corley was found on his birthday, Monday 2 January.
In an email to BBC News, the Dallas police department said "they found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound". They said the man was taken to hospital where he died. The police investigation is ongoing.
In a statement to CBS, a BBC News partner, the company said: "Buster's passion for hospitality, his demand for excellence, and the deep care he had for his team members were unparalleled. Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and while we will miss his wise counsel and his easy laugh, the legacy he and Dave built endures."
According to a Dallas TV station WFAA, Mr Corley's daughter, Kate Corley, said he had a stroke four months ago "that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain".
