Utah shooting: Eight family members found shot dead in home
- Published
A family of eight - including five children - have been found shot dead inside a rural home in Enoch City, in the US state of Utah.
Police found the bodies on Wednesday while conducting a welfare check at the property, about 245 miles (394km) south of Salt Lake City.
No motive for the killings is known and police have not given details about those killed.
City leader Rob Dotson said the city of around 8,000 people was in shock.
"This community at this time is hurting. They're feeling loss, they're feeling pain and they have a lot of questions" CBS reported Mr Dotson as saying.
He added that the family was well-known in the town, and that police would release further information as the investigation continued.
Local media reported that the five children attended schools across the Iron County School District.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox tweeted his condolences for those affected by the "senseless violence".