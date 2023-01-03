Damar Hamlin: NFL game suspended after player collapses on field
A US National Football League game has been suspended after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hamlin, 24, who plays in the role of safety, fell to the ground in the game's first quarter after colliding with the Bengals' Tee Higgins.
He has been taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, the NFL said.
Players were seen in tears and huddled in a group prayer for Hamlin.
Local sports reporter Joe Danneman wrote on Twitter that he was told Hamlin "has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own".
Medical officials had immediately administered CPR to the player on the field before taking him away in an ambulance, ESPN reported.
Organisers reached the decision to officially suspend the game for the night about an hour after the incident. NFL games are rarely suspended because of injury.
The league's players association wrote in a statement: "We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar's health and well being."