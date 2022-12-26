Buffalo blizzard: Storm turns city into 'war zone'
- Published
A severe winter storm that has swept across North America has left the city of Buffalo, New York, looking like a war zone, the state governor has said.
On Monday the city recorded 25 weather-related deaths, up from 13 on Sunday.
"This is a war with mother nature and she has been hitting us with everything she has," New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said.
Blizzard conditions are stretching from Canada as far south as the Rio Grande, killing at least 50 people nationwide.
The region around Buffalo, in upstate New York, has been worst affected.
Governor Hochul, a native of Buffalo, said: "It is (like) going to a war zone, and the vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking."