Explaining the criminal charges January 6 committee recommended for Trump

With the House of Representatives switching to Republican control in January, this is likely the culmination of the committee's work. The committee cannot charge Mr Trump or his associates themselves, and the justice department is not obligated to follow the committee's referrals.As part of the justice department's own inquiry, Attorney General Merrick Garland recently appointed a special counsel, Jack Smith, to handle the case. It is yet not clear if they will ultimately indict Mr Trump; doing so would be a historic move, made more consequential by the fact that Mr Trump is once again running for president. Mr Trump continues to criticise these investigations as a "witch hunt" aimed at weakening him and his supporters.