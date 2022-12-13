Kenneth Walker: Breonna Taylor's boyfriend wins $2m settlement
The boyfriend of a hospital worker shot to death by police in her own home has agreed to a financial settlement with city officials.
Breonna Taylor, 26, was killed in Louisville, Kentucky, on 13 March 2020 by plainclothes officers who had a "no-knock" search warrant.
Her name became a rallying cry during racial justice protests around the US.
Kenneth Walker, who was with her on the night she died, will receive $2m (£1.6m) to withdraw two lawsuits.
In a written statement to the Associated Press news agency, a lawyer for Mr Walker confirmed the deal on Monday and said Ms Taylor's death "will haunt Kenny for the rest of his life".
"He will live with the effects of being put in harm's way due to a falsified warrant, to being a victim of a hailstorm of gunfire and to suffering the unimaginable and horrific death of Breonna Taylor," said lawyer Steve Romines.
Ms Taylor was in bed for the night with Mr Walker when police burst into her apartment. Mr Walker fired his legally owned pistol once, hitting an officer in the leg.
Three police officers responded with 32 shots, six of which struck Ms Taylor, killing her in the hallway.
Mr Walker said he fired his gun because he thought attackers were breaking into the home. He was initially charged with attempted murder, but the charges were dismissed by a judge in March 2021.
In August, a former police detective pleaded guilty to helping falsify evidence that led to the search of Ms Taylor's home.
Three other officers involved in the raid are facing charges of violating Ms Taylor's civil rights.
In September 2020, officials in Louisville agreed to pay $12m to the Taylor family in a wrongful death settlement.
The settlement includes a series of police reforms in the city, including a requirement that all search warrants be approved by a senior officer.