World Cup 2022: Veteran US sports journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar
A prominent football journalist from the United States has died while covering the World Cup in Qatar.
Grant Wahl, 48, collapsed suddenly while watching the Argentina-Netherlands game on Friday night.
Early reports suggest he suffered "acute distress" but this has yet to be officially confirmed.
Last month Mr Wahl was briefly detained by Qatari authorities for trying to enter a stadium wearing a rainbow shirt, in support of LGBT rights.
In a statement, the US Soccer Federation said it was "heartbroken" by the news.
"Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists," it said.