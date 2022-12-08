Why this Trump loyalist is willing to serve months in Rikers prison

Prof Schweitzer says both Mr Trump and Weisselberg were shaped by the era of '80s New York and the mindset that greed is good. "Greed was celebrated and endorsed in a way that it is not today, we had different mindsets about this wild west of capitalism," he says. "Things that we are saying are illegal were common practice. These men really enjoyed the privileges that came with being a very powerful, wealthy person in the 1980s who were not constrained by the rules that bound the rest of us."