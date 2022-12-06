Trump Organization found guilty of tax crimes after New York trial
- Published
Former US President Donald Trump's family real estate company has been found guilty of tax crimes.
The Trump Organization was convicted on all counts on Tuesday after two days of jury deliberations in New York.
The business is synonymous with the former president, but neither Mr Trump or his family members were personally on trial.
The company was convicted of enriching its top executives with off-the books benefits for more than a decade.
The untaxed perks included luxury cars and private school fees, prosecutors said, which made up for lower salaries and therefore reduced the amount of tax the business was required to pay.
The company is expected to face a fine of around $1.6m (£1.3m) and may also face difficulty in securing loans and financing in the future.
Mr Trump has criticised the trial as politically motivated. He also attacked his long-serving former chief financial executive Allen Weisselberg after he pleaded guilty and testified against the business.
A lawyer for the company, meanwhile, said it would appeal the conviction.
Prosecutors accused the company of having a "culture of fraud and deception" during the trial. They said it ran a scheme that allowed some executives to "understate their compensation" so that their taxes "were significantly less than the amounts that should have been paid".
Two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization - Trump Corp and Trump Payroll Corp - were convicted on all 17 charges of tax fraud and falsifying business records.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg praised the verdict on Tuesday, saying the case was "about greed and cheating".
"For 13 years the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation got away with a scheme that awarded high-level executives with lavish perks and compensation while intentionally concealing the benefits from the taxing authorities," he said.
Mr Trump and his three eldest children are facing a separate civil lawsuit brought by the New York attorney general, which could see them banned from doing business in the state.