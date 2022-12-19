Harvey Weinstein found guilty in second sex crimes trial
- Published
The former Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of sex crimes in his second sexual assault trial in Los Angeles.
The 70-year-old is already serving 23 years in jail after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault in New York.
He is facing decades more in prison after Monday's conviction.
During the two-month trial, the court heard how Weinstein used his influence to lure women into private meetings before assaulting them.
Weinstein was found guilty of rape and two sexual assault charges involving an accuser known as Jane Doe 1, to protect her anonymity.
The jury was unable to reach verdicts on allegations by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, and the accusations of another woman.
A mistrial was declared on those counts.
The court at the Los Angeles trial heard from dozens of witnesses in more than four weeks of often emotional testimony.
But Monday's verdict focused on allegations by four women stemming from 2005-13.
The jury of eight men and four women spent nine days deliberating on three charges of rape and four other sexual assault counts.
The woman whom Weinstein was convicted on Monday of raping, Jane Doe 1, was a Russian-born model.
The trial's first witness, she testified that she was in Los Angeles for an Italian film festival in February 2013 when the producer arrived uninvited at her hotel room and raped her.
"I was destroying myself," she told the court. "I was feeling very guilty. Most of all because I opened that door."
Prosecutors had argued there was "irrefutable, overwhelming evidence" of Weinstein's guilt.
"Find justice for these women," Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson said.
Weinstein's defence argued that the accusations against him were either fabricated or that any sexual acts were "transactional" and "100% consensual".