Spotify Wrapped: Bad Bunny tops most-streamed artists globally
- Published
Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Bad Bunny has been named the world's most streamed artist on Spotify for a third consecutive year.
No other artist has previously achieved that feat on the Spotify Wrapped list, an annual marketing campaign by the streaming company.
The release of a new Taylor Swift album saw the pop star take second place.
Rounding out the list are Canadian hitmakers Drake and The Weeknd, as well as K-pop group BTS.
Spotify has released its most-streamed list every December since 2016, providing users with insight into which artists, songs and music genres were most popular around the world.
Spotify Wrapped also give users information about their own listening habits over the past year. The campaign has grown in popularity with users sharing their own lists on social media.
For Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, the news caps a successful 2022.
The 28-year-old artist topped the Billboard 200 music chart with his fifth studio album Un Verano Sin Ti, the first all-Spanish-language album to reach that milestone.
The album - which is triple-platinum certified after it sold more than three million copies - was also Spotify's most-streamed album of the year, ahead of Harry's House by Harry Styles and SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo.
Bad Bunny has been widely credited with raising the profile of Spanish language music in the US and elsewhere.
Upon the release of Un Verano in May, it racked up more than 350 million official streams in its first week, the most ever for a Latin album.
Earlier this month, the Puerto Rican hitmaker also broke ground as the first Latin artist ever to be nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Album category. He is also nominated at the same time for a Latin Grammy in the same category.
Spotify celebrated his latest accomplishment by turning its heart button on Bunny's artist page into the singer's custom red-heart icon.
Spotify's most-streamed artists globally
1) Bad Bunny
2) Taylor Swift
3) Drake
4) The Weeknd
5) BTS
Spotify's most-streamed artists in the US
1) Drake
2) Taylor Swift
3) Bad Bunny
4) Kanye West
5) The Weeknd