Two members of far-right militia guilty of US sedition
- Published
The leader of a far-right militia has been found guilty of plotting to stop US President Joe Biden from taking office after the 2020 election.
A jury found Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes guilty of the rare charge of seditious conspiracy following a two-month trial.
He plotted an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Mr Biden, prosecutors said.
Four more were on trial with him related to the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.
Three of the group - Jessica Watkins, Kelly Meggs and Kenneth Harrelson - went inside the building during the attack.
Meggs was also found guilty of seditious conspiracy on Tuesday.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.