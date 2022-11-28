Jeff Bezos: Does US-style philanthropy exist in UK?

The US also has a strong attachment to the idea of small government. Taxes and spending are low in comparison with Europe. To offset this, there's been a tradition of "noblesse oblige"​​​​ on the part of America's wealthiest dynasties. Art is a good case in point. The great museums and galleries of the US would be practically bare without the generosity of private donors; in the UK, the wealthy typically leave their pictures to the nation to avoid paying death duties.