US presidential election 2024: Democrats who might challenge Biden

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Known to her legions of adoring fans as "AOC", the youngest woman ever to serve in Congress will turn 35 - the minimum age to be US president - one month before the 2024 election. A darling of the progressive left, Ms Ocasio-Cortez has big ideas and plenty of supporters, but she has demurred on questions about her future, recently telling GQ that her time as a lawmaker has given her "a front-row seat" to the misogyny of American society.