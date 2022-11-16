UVA shooting: Football players were targeted, court hears
- Published
Three football players who were shot and killed at the University of Virginia were deliberately targeted, prosecutors allege.
New details emerged as the suspect appeared in court for the first time since the late Sunday shooting, which also injured two others.
A judge on Wednesday ordered that the suspect be held without bond.
He did not enter a plea on Wednesday and was temporarily appointed a public defender.
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr, 22, allegedly opened fire on his schoolmates on a bus after they had just returned to campus from a field trip to see a play in Washington DC.
He is charged with three counts of second degree murder and three counts of using a handgun.
Prosecutors say a witness reported the suspect appeared to target specific people and shot one of the victims while he was sleeping.
Those killed were identified as Devin Chandler, a second-year student from Virginia Beach, D'Sean Perry, a fourth-year student from Miami, Florida, and Lavel Davis, a third-year student from Rich Hill, South Carolina - all of whom are members of the University of Virginia football team.
One person who was injured remains in hospital in serious condition, while the other has been discharged.
The shooting took place around 22:30 (03:30 GMT) on Sunday at the university's Charlottesville campus. The suspect remained at-large overnight, forcing the university into a 12-hour lockdown as police looked for the gunman.
He was arrested early Monday afternoon.
The court on Wednesday also heard from prosecutors that the suspect was charged and convicted of reckless driving and a hit and run in 2021, and faced a concealed weapons charge that same year.
Vigils were held on campus after the shooting, and classes were cancelled Monday and Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the school said it has cancelled its final football home game of the season, scheduled for Saturday.
The suspect is next expected to appear in court for a hearing on 8 December.