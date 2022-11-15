'I don't think Trump is the future': Voters on 2024 run

I have been a staunch Trump supporter since he first rode that elevator down in 2015 to announce his first run for the White House, but I feel Gov. DeSantis would be the better and more desirable candidate in any presidential primary or general election. This is because of all of the distraction or baggage that another Trump presidency would bring with it - the media and Democrats would, in my opinion, become catatonic about another Trump presidency and all discussions about him would be very negative. Not that a DeSantis presidency wouldn't stir up the establishment as well, but Gov. DeSantis is far more articulate and, I believe, far more logical and a far better leader.