Jay Leno: US comedian 'seriously burned' in car fire
- Published
US comedian Jay Leno says he is "OK" after being burned in a fire on Sunday when a vehicle at his Los Angeles garage burst into flames.
"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," he said in a brief statement on Monday, adding: "Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."
According to TMZ, the former host of The Tonight Show suffered facial burns.
The comic was scheduled to appear at an event on Sunday, but cancelled due to a "serious medical emergency".
News website TMZ reported that flames burned the left side of Leno's face, but "did not penetrate his eye or his ear".
The source of the fire is not yet known.
Leno, 72, was taken to the Grossman Burn Center where he is continuing to receive treatment, TMZ reports.
He had been scheduled to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday.
An email to event attendees, obtained by People magazine, said that he suffered "a very serious medical emergency" that prevented him from travelling.
"All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight," the message continued.
Leno left The Tonight Show in 2014. In 2015 he launched a TV programme called Jay Leno's Garage, where he drives and discusses rare and vintage cars with celebrities.
In an episode last month, US President Joe Biden appeared and raced a 1967 Stingray Corvette, reaching speeds of 118mph (190km/h).
Leno owns more than 180 vehicles, according to a US News & World Report magazine.