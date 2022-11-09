US midterms: How many election deniers won?
- Published
At least 95 Republicans elected in the US midterms have publicly denied the result of the 2020 presidential election, according to BBC analysis.
They include Marjorie Taylor Greene, the controversial politician whose personal Twitter account was suspended for breaking rules on coronavirus misinformation, and JD Vance, a former Trump critic and successful author.
Donald Trump continues to insist, falsely, that he won the 2020 election.
Before the midterms, we analysed and independently verified data published by the website FiveThirtyEight, which tracked statements from all candidates running for the Senate, House of Representatives and state governor positions. We found 178 of them - all Republicans - had fully and publicly denied the result of the presidential race supporting Trump's false claim that he beat Joe Biden.
That accounted for more than one third of all Republicans standing in the races.
Our findings so far:
- At least 95 election deniers have won House, Senate and governor seats
- 28 have lost their races
Many results are still to be called, and those numbers will increase.
Many candidates were nominated in solid Republican voting areas, so victory was more or less guaranteed, but some more surprising election night stories are emerging.
Bo Hines, a 27-year-old former college football star running for Congress in North Carolina was favoured to win, and endorsed by Donald Trump as a "proven winner on and off the field".
It wasn't to be though: he lost to Democrat Wiley Nickel, a lawyer who worked in the Barack Obama administration.
Lauren Boebert of Colorado once shared QAnon conspiracies on her social media accounts and was known for her staunch pro-gun views, including a pledge to carry a handgun with her in Washington DC when she was first elected to Congress. She was favoured to be re-elected to the House, but is in a tight battle, trailing behind Democrat opponent, Adam Frisch.
Other election deniers exceeded expectations.
George Santos, a New York Republican who attended the 6 January riot at the US Capitol but has called the event "a dark day in America", was considered unlikely to win. But currently he's ahead of his Democrat rival.
Author of memoir-turned-film Hillbilly Elegy, JD Vance, won comfortably in his race to represent Ohio in the Senate. Despite once describing Trump as "reprehensible", he was later backed by Trump and flatly denied that the former president lost in 2020.
And Ms Greene won comfortably in a heavily Republican House district in Georgia.
Significant contests to be decided
All eyes are now on Arizona, where former news anchor Kari Lake is standing to be governor.
Ms Lake's social media pages include frequent allegations about rigged elections. In October 2021, she tweeted: "Voter fraud will herald the END of the Republic."
During the campaign, she was challenged by the BBC about her claims that there were hundreds of thousands of phoney ballots in 2020. She said - without providing proof - that the government had withheld evidence.
There were problems with voting tabulation machines early on election day in Maricopa County, Arizona, home to the state's largest city Phoenix. About a fifth of machines in the county were failing to read ballot printouts which led to delays, although the problem was later resolved and election officials said there were backup systems in place to ensure votes were counted.
Ms Lake railed against what she called "incompetence" but has so far stopped short of alleging fraud or foul play.
Ms Lake is one of seven candidates from the America First Secretary of State Coalition, a group that shares election-sceptical beliefs. The group's founders also have links to QAnon - a wide-ranging, unfounded conspiracy theory that says that President Trump is waging a secret war against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles.
The group includes five people running for secretary of state, which is responsible for signing-off election results, and two governor candidates. One of the group has won - Diego Morales in Indiana, who was running for secretary of state.
Three have lost, including Pennsylvania governor candidate Doug Mastriano and three more - Ms Lake, Mark Finchem in Arizona and Jim Marchant in Nevada - are in elections still to be called.