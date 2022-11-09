US midterm election results: Hope and despair - voters react

When I wake up in the morning [tomorrow] I'll know what changes we face in the next two years. If Republicans win, what does that mean for things that are important to me? Like immigration, the war in Ukraine... Lots of crazy things that can happen. I just feel uneasy and anxious about Republicans taking both the Senate and the House. I'm worried about changes it will create. It will lead to dysfunction, indecision and wasted time. That's one thing that I hate about a split federal government - having a Democratic president and Republican Congress. Literally nothing will get done if Republicans have both. We'll spend two years where we don't get things done.