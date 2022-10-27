US midterms: Abortion, guns and crime - it's all on in Texas

Texas has been smack dab in the middle of numerous pivotal issues of national importance. Some of the first challenges to abortion protections came in the state, and some of the country's strictest voting rules were passed here after 2020. The murder of 21 children and teachers at a primary school in Uvalde, Texas, thrust gun control back into the national spotlight. Much of the recent torrent of undocumented migrants entering the US has come across the Texas-Mexico border.