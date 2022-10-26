Pennsylvania Senate race: Will Fetterman's debate struggles actually matter?

Last week, after a difficult television interview, Mr Fetterman released a letter from his physician saying that, while he continues to recover from the effects of his stroke, he would be fit to serve as senator. During the debate, however, the Democrat declined to release his full medical report, saying that Pennsylvanians could watch him and make up their minds. He attempted to paint his condition as helping him be more understanding of Pennsylvanians who are "knocked down" by adversity.