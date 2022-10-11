US midterm elections: Are you an American voter?
- Published
Are you an American voter who is willing to share your experiences with the BBC?
What are the most important issues to you? Why?
Which party did you vote for in the 2020 US election? Will you be voting differently this time?
Who do you want to be in Congress?
We want to hear your stories and experiences.
What are you most concerned about? Is it the economy? Immigration? Abortion access? Or gun rights?
In some cases your stories and experiences will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions and the privacy policy.
Use this form to get in touch.
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your responses or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk.