Rivals Biden and DeSantis project unity over Hurricane Ian
US President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have briefly set aside their political differences to tour damage from Hurricane Ian.
After flying over storm-tossed islands off Fort Myers, Mr Biden and his potential White House rival shook hands and complimented each other.
At least 108 people were killed by Ian, a category four storm. Mr Biden said Florida's recovery may take years.
Officials are searching buildings for more victims as crews begin repairs.
The president and the Florida governor have previously clashed over pandemic policies, immigration, climate change, abortion and LGBT issues, but on Wednesday the two had only warm words for one another as they focused on hurricane relief.
Mr DeSantis, a Republican rising star widely expected to run for president in 2024, and his wife met Mr Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on a wharf littered with storm debris in Fort Myers.
Mr DeSantis thanked the Bidens for coming to Florida, and said he had been "very fortunate" to have good co-ordination with the federal government.
Mr Biden told reporters that Mr DeSantis had done "good job" despite their "different political philosophies".
"What the governor's done is pretty remarkable," Mr Biden said.
Over 278,000 homes and business did not have electricity on Wednesday, according to website poweroutage.us.
Also on Wednesday Mr DeSantis received praised from another potential White House rival.
At an event in Miami, former President Donald Trump lauded Mr DeSantis' response to the hurricane, saying: "God bless our governor."
Mr Trump and his former protege have been circling each other warily ahead of a widely anticipated duel for the 2024 Republican White House nomination.