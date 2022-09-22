Letitia James: NY Attorney General's history of clashing with Trump
Even before she took office as New York's attorney general, Letitia James has had Donald Trump in her sights.
On the night she was elected in 2018, the former city councilwoman and public defender took aim at Mr Trump.
"He should know that we here in New York - and I, in particular - we are not scared of you," she warned him.
She pledged to shine "a bright light into every dark corner of his real estate dealings, and every dealing, demanding truthfulness at every turn".
On Wednesday, Mrs James, 63, made good on her promise, officially launching a civil suit against Trump and his family business for allegedly lying "by billions" about the value of real estate in order to get favourable loans and pay less tax.
Mr Trump, in turn, called it a racist witch hunt, echoing previous insults he has levelled at the first black person elected New York attorney general - the highest ranking law enforcement officer in the state.
The lawsuit against Mr Trump announced on Wednesday has dramatically boosted her political profile heading into her November re-election campaign. But it is not the Brooklyn native's only high profile legal battle.
Her aggressive investigations against the highly influential National Rifle Association, undercounting of Covid deaths in New York nursing homes, and accusations of sexual harassment against former New York governor and Democratic ally Andrew Cuomo have earned her a national reputation.
Her feud with Mr Trump has been bubbling since his rise to the national political stage.
Mr Trump has responded to her latest lawsuit with his customary name-calling, accusing "Letitia Peekaboo James" of a politically-motivated campaign against him.
He also called Mrs James a "racist" and a "failed" attorney general who dropped out of the 2022 governor's race and is persecuting him due to bad poll numbers. He noted that the lawsuit comes only two months before voters decide whether to hand her a second term as attorney general.
Mrs James shrugged off the insults, saying they had no bearing on her investigation or the potential outcome in court.
"Two judges have dismissed those claims of a witch hunt," she said at Wednesday's press conference in Manhattan. "So I give no credence to the names that he has referred to me."
She also mocked Mr Trump's 1987 best-selling self-help book as she described his alleged fraud.
"Claiming that you have money that you do not have does not amount to the 'Art of the deal'. It's the art of the steal," she said.
The lawsuit came after Mr Trump unsuccessfully sued to block her probe, and over three years after her inquiry began.
At a four-hour legal deposition in August, Mr Trump declined to answer hundreds of her questions, pleading his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Earlier in the case, she had a judge fine Mr Trump $10,000 (£8,900) for each day that he refused to turn over documents related to the civil investigation. She now seeks to ban Mr Trump and his family from working in the real estate sector or receiving loans in New York.
Mr Trump has argued that her previous comments, including when she referred to Mr Trump an "illegitimate president" during her run for attorney general, prove that she is on a political vendetta against him.
Comments she made at a debate in 2018 pledging to "focus on Donald Trump" and "follow his money" have also led Mr Trump's lawyers to claim political bias.