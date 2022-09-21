Donald Trump hit by fraud lawsuit over family business
Donald Trump and three of his children have been hit by a fraud lawsuit after a New York investigation into their family business.
It alleges that the Trump Organization committed "numerous" acts of fraud between 2011 and 2021.
New York Attorney General Letitia James is asking a court to bar Mr Trump and his children from serving as officers or directors in any New York business.
The Trump Organization has denied any wrongdoing.
