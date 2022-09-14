R. Kelly: Disgraced R&B star guilty of child abuse
- Published
Convicted sex offender R. Kelly has been found guilty of child sexual abuse.
The jury convicted the disgraced 55-year-old R&B singer on six out of 13 counts after a four-week trial in his hometown of Chicago.
He was acquitted of fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008.
Last year the Bump n' Grind singer was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering in New York. He was later sentenced to 30 years in jail.
The artist, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was found guilty on Wednesday of three counts of enticing minors for sex and three counts of producing child sexual imagery.
The jury did not find him guilty of obstructing justice relating to his 2008 trial, which ended in acquittal.
Two of his former associates, who were also accused of fixing the 2008 trial, were on trial with him, but were acquitted of all charges.