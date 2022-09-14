US midterms 2022: Tracking Trump's 'extraordinary' endorsement spree

From his home in Palm Beach, Florida, the self-proclaimed "king" of endorsements has weighed in on almost 200 races, backing Republican candidates running for the US Senate, House or state governor in 39 out of 50 states. It's an unusually high number - during the 2018 midterms, he backed just under 90 candidates for those same positions, according to Ballotpedia. That same year, former President Barack Obama endorsed 94 candidates.