Kenneth Starr: Clinton investigator dead at 76

Ken Starr in 2019.Getty Images
Kenneth Starr at an event in 2019

Kenneth Starr, the prosecutor whose investigation led to President Bill Clinton's impeachment, has died at the age of 76, his family says.

Starr, a former judge and US solicitor general, died at a Houston hospital of complications from surgery.

As the independent counsel investigating Mr Clinton, Starr became a household name across the US.

More recently he served on the team defending former President Donald Trump from impeachment in 2020.