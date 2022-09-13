Kenneth Starr: Clinton investigator dead at 76
Kenneth Starr, the prosecutor whose investigation led to President Bill Clinton's impeachment, has died at the age of 76, his family says.
Starr, a former judge and US solicitor general, died at a Houston hospital of complications from surgery.
As the independent counsel investigating Mr Clinton, Starr became a household name across the US.
More recently he served on the team defending former President Donald Trump from impeachment in 2020.