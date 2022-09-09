In pictures: World reacts to the Queen's death

A well-wisher places flowers outside the British embassy in Washington DCGetty Images
A well-wisher places flowers outside the British embassy in Washington DC

Condolences have poured in from around the world following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Getty Images
A man lowers the flag at the US Capitol in Washington DC

Flags have been lowered to half-mast at various locations, including the White House and US Capitol in Washington DC.

Getty Images
A billboard in Times Square, New York, pays tribute to the Queen

Crowds have gathered to mourn and leave flowers in the Queen's memory.

Getty Images
The Tel Aviv Municipality building in Israel was lit up like a union jack flag
Getty Images
A memorial outside a British pub in the Santa Monica neighbourhood of Los Angeles

In the 56 nations of the Commonwealth, national leaders broke the news and paid tribute to the Queen. President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana praised her role in overseeing "the dramatic transformation of the Union".

Getty Images
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a statement on the Queen's death
EPA
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia has lost a "a wise and encouraging guide" and hailed her "historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service"
Getty Images
And in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, the news of the Queen's death covered every store

The UK's longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral aged 96, following a 70-year reign.

Getty Images
Well-wishers left flowers and messages of condolence outside the British embassy in the Polish capital Warsaw
Getty Images
The Queen's image is displayed on a big screen at the start of a football match in Rome, Italy
Getty Images
Sri Lanka's national flag flies at half-mast at the Galle Face, the scene of huge anti-government protests just weeks ago

