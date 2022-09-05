Trump allowed 'special master' in case over handling of classified documents
A federal judge has agreed to Donald Trump's demand for an independent lawyer to oversee the case into the former president's handling of classified materials.
Mr Trump had requested the so-called "special master" claiming grounds of attorney-client privilege.
The move is seen by some as a blow to prosecutors, who opposed the move.
It could potentially slow down the justice department's ongoing criminal investigation into Mr Trump.
This is a developing story and updates will follow.