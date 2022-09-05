Trump allowed 'special master' in case over handling of classified documents

Donald TrumpGetty Images
Donald Trump's Florida home was searched as part of an investigation into his handling of classified material

A federal judge has agreed to Donald Trump's demand for an independent lawyer to oversee the case into the former president's handling of classified materials.

Mr Trump had requested the so-called "special master" claiming grounds of attorney-client privilege.

The move is seen by some as a blow to prosecutors, who opposed the move.

It could potentially slow down the justice department's ongoing criminal investigation into Mr Trump.

This is a developing story and updates will follow.

