Trump investigation: US court unseals list of seized Mar-a-Lago material
A US court has made public a detailed inventory of the material seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida home last month.
According to the filing, agents took 33 boxes of documents including dozens of empty folders marked classified.
It also reveals several documents marked secret and top secret were recovered from Mr Trump's office.
Mr Trump, who is being investigated over his handling of classified records, denies wrongdoing.
Among the items recovered after the unprecedented 8 August search of Mar-a-Lago were:
- 3 documents marked confidential
- 17 documents marked secret
- 7 documents marked top secret
- 43 empty folders with classified banners
- 28 empty folders labelled "Return to staff secretary/military aide"
Upon leaving office, US presidents must transfer all of their documents and emails to the National Archives. The justice department is looking into whether Mr Trump improperly handled records by taking them from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left office in January 2021.
Prosecutors allege Mr Trump and his lawyers failed to provide relevant documents voluntarily, and "likely concealed or removed" records as part of an effort to obstruct the investigation.