Sarah Palin loses election to represent Alaska in Congress
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has been defeated in the special election to represent Alaska in the US Congress.
Democrat Mary Peltola won by a narrow margin on Wednesday. She will be the first Alaskan Native to serve as a lawmaker in Washington for the state.
The race was to fill a vacancy left after the former officeholder died. The next election will be held 8 November.
Ms Palin, 58, rose to prominence as a vice-presidential candidate in 2008. She has since become a key Trump ally.