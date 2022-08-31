Donald Trump likely sought to obstruct search - US officials
- Published
Former US President Donald Trump may have concealed documents during an FBI search of his property in June, Justice Department officials say.
In a court filing, officials say Mr Trump tried to obstruct the search.
They alleged agents were "explicitly prohibited" from searching a storage box at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion.
Other records were likely "concealed and removed" from a storage room, the officials said.
US presidents must transfer all of their documents and emails to a government agency called the National Archive - and the FBI is investigating whether Mr Trump improperly handled records by taking them from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after he left office in January 2021.
He has denied any wrongdoing and said the items were declassified.