Biden cancels $10,000 in student loan debts
US President Joe Biden will cancel up to $10,000 (£8,474) in federal student loans for millions of Americans who earn less than $125,000 each year.
Mr Biden will also forgive $20,000 of debt for students on Pell Grants, which applies to those in greatest financial need.
The president will provide the details of his plan at 14:15 EST (18:15 GMT).
An estimated 43 million Americans owe an estimated combined total of $1.6tn in federal student debt.
Almost a third owe less than $10,000.
"My administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023," Mr Biden said on Twitter.
