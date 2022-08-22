Trump sues justice department over Mar-a-Lago raid
Former US President Donald Trump has asked a judge to freeze a justice department investigation of files seized from his home in an FBI raid.
In a lawsuit, his legal team asked that an independent lawyer be appointed to oversee documents that agents removed from Mar-a-Lago in Florida this month.
Eleven sets of classified files were taken from Mr Trump's estate in the 8 August raid, according to the FBI.
Mr Trump is being investigated for potentially mishandling documents.