Vancouver Zoo: One escaped wolf missing, another found dead
Canada police are searching for a missing wolf after a pack escaped from a zoo near Vancouver.
Police and zoo staff believe the wolves were set free from the Greater Vancouver Zoo by a vandal on Tuesday.
One wolf has since been found dead. Another - a one-year-old female named Tempest - is still missing.
In an emotional plea, zoo deputy manager Menita Prasad asked for the public's help to find the missing wolf.
"Tempest, who is out there right now, they're just trying to get back home", Ms Prasad told reporters on Thursday. "They're not dangerous".
Zoo staff said they believe the grey wolves escaped after someone deliberately cut the fence surrounding their enclosure overnight.
Police are now investigating what is believed to be a case of unlawful entry and vandalism.
There were nine wolves and six pups housed at the zoo - all but two have been recovered.
A three-year-old wolf named Chia - the second oldest female of the pack - was found dead on the side of the road nearby the zoo on Thursday morning.
Tempest, the missing wolf, is believed to be still within the vicinity of the zoo - located 34 miles outside Vancouver.
Ms Prasad said Tempest is a "shy wolf" and poses no threat to public safety.
The zoo, however, asked the public not to approach Tempest if she is spotted. Instead, people are asked to report the location of the wolf to police, the British Columbia conservation office or zoo staff.
Wildlife experts say wolves tend to be wary of humans, but some lose their fear of people if they are continuously exposed to them.
There have been 489 reported wolf attacks across the world from 2002 to 2020, according to researchers.
If a wolf is spotted, people are encouraged to stay calm, slowly back away and maintain eye contact. Nearby dogs should also be kept on a leash.
Ms Prasad called the apparent deliberate release of the pack a "senseless act".
"We watched these wolves grow up. We consider the animals at the zoo a part of our family", she said.
The zoo closed its doors to the public since the wolves escaped on Tuesday. It is set to reopen on Saturday.