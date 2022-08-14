Salman Rushdie on 'long road to recovery', agent says
- Published
Author Salman Rushdie has begun his "road to recovery" but it will be long, his agent says.
Mr Rushdie, 75, was left severely injured after being stabbed on stage while speaking at an event in New York state.
He has faced years of death threats for his novel The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims see as blasphemous.
The man charged over Friday's attack has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.
"He's off the ventilator, so the road to recovery has begun," his agent, Andrew Wylie, said.
"It will be long; the injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the right direction."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.