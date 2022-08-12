Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York
Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, has been attacked on stage in New York state.
The Booker Prize winner was speaking at an event of the Chautauqua Institution at the time.
Witnesses say they saw a man run on stage and either punch or stab Mr Rushdie as he was being introduced.
A video posted online shows attendees rushing onto the stage immediately following the incident.
The attacker is said to have been restrained by those on the scene.
Mr Rushdie's condition is not currently known.
