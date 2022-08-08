Trump says FBI has raided his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago
Former US President Donald Trump has said his Florida home is being raided by the FBI.
Mr Trump said in a statement Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach was being "occupied by a large group of FBI agents".
Neither the FBI or Department of Justice have commented on the reported raid. It is unclear what might have prompted any search warrant.
Mr Trump is currently the focus of a congressional inquiry into last year's US Capitol riot.
According to CNN, Mr Trump was in Trump Tower in New York City at the time of Monday's reported raid.
"These are dark times for our Nation," Mr Trump's statement began.
He said he had co-operated with all relevant government agencies and so the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate".
Mr Trump said it amounted to "prosecutorial misconduct" and "the weaponisation of the Justice System" to prevent him from running for the White House again in 2024.
"Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries," he said. "Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before.
"They even broke into my safe!"