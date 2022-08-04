Alex Jones to pay damages for Sandy Hook hoax claim
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $4.1m (£3.3m) in damages after falsely claiming the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012 was a hoax.
Parents of the victims had been seeking at least $150m in the defamation trial against the Infowars host.
They said they had endured harassment and emotional distress because of Mr Jones' misinformation.
Twenty children and six adults were shot dead at Sandy Hook elementary school in Connecticut in 2012.
The jury decided compensatory damages on Thursday, and must still decide any punitive damages.