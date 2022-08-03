After Kansas defeat, what's next for abortion bans?

Regardless of whether states put abortion on the ballot or not, it's clear it will be on voters' minds this autumn. A June poll from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist found that 56% of Americans were opposed to the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, while 40% supported it. In the same poll, 51% said they are likely to vote for a congressional candidate who would restore abortion rights, while 36% said they would deliberately vote against a candidate who had that intent.