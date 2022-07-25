Police confirm multiple victims in British Columbia shootings
Police have confirmed multiple victims in an early morning shooting spree in the Canadian province of British Columbia.
Emergency alerts issued shortly after 06:00 local time (13:00 GMT) warned of "multiple shooting scenes" in downtown Langley, a city about 25 miles east of Vancouver.
A lone suspect has been taken into custody.
Police did not identify a motive in what remains an active investigation.
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) spokesperson did not immediately confirm any deaths in Monday's attack, but said there had been "several victims and several different scenes throughout the City of Langley, and one scene in the Township of Langley".
Homicide investigators are on the scene. The victims were homeless and police believe the attack was targeted.
Roads in the area have been closed as the investigation continues.
Two black SUVs, one riddled with bullet holes in its windshield, were spotted in a ditch near the shooting site, according to Reuters.
Police were also seen setting up a forensics tent near a white vehicle that had cardboard covering up its license plate.