US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid
US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing "very mild symptoms", the White House says.
The 79-year-old, who is fully-vaccinated and has twice received booster jabs, will isolate at the White House and continue to carry out all his duties, a statement said.
The president is taking the antiviral medicine Paxlovid, officials said.
He will take part in meetings via telephone and Zoom, they added.
