Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife, dies at 73
Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife and mother of three of his children, has died aged 73.
"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," Mr Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social.
Ms Trump, who was born in the Czech Republic, married the former president in 1977. They divorced 15 years later in 1992.
They had three children together - Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.
