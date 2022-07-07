Georgia Guidestones: 'America's Stonehenge' demolished after blast

Damaged Georgia Guidestones monument. Photo: 6 July 2022Reuters
The damaged monument was later completely demolished "for safety reason", Georgia's state authorities said

A granite monument in rural Georgia has been demolished for safety reasons after being damaged in a blast.

An explosion early on Wednesday reduced one of the slabs at the Georgia Guidestones to rubble.

CCTV footage showed a car leaving the scene and authorities are investigating.

Despite being built in 1980, the monument has been nicknamed "America's Stonehenge", a reference to the prehistoric landmark in the UK.

The 19ft-high (5.8m) structure near Elberton, east of Atlanta, was commissioned by a person or a group under the pseudonym RC Christian.

On 22 March 1980, the Georgia Guidestones weighing 119 tons, was revealed to a crowd of about 100 people.

One crowd member, a local pastor, immediately professed his belief that the stones were built for cult and devil worship because of its similar appearance to Stonehenge.

Watch: The moment explosions detonate at Georgia monument

On each side of the capstone, engraved in four ancient languages - Babylonian cuneiform, Classical Greek, Sanskrit and Egyptian hieroglyphic - were the words: "Let these be guidestones to an Age of Reason."

And written in eight languages - English, Russian, Mandarin Chinese, Arabic, Classical Hebrew, Swahili, Hindi and Spanish - were cryptic instructions for rebuilding society post Doomsday:

"Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature; Guide reproduction wisely - improving fitness and diversity; Unite humanity with a living new language; Rule passion - faith - tradition - and all things with tempered reason; Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts; Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court; Avoid petty laws and useless officials; Balance personal rights with social duties; Prize truth - beauty - love - seeking harmony with the infinite; Be not a cancer on the Earth - Leave room for nature - Leave room for nature."

The state tourist website ExploreGeorgia.org says the monument serves "as an astronomical calendar, and every day at noon the sun shines through a narrow hole in the structure and illuminates the day's date on an engraving".

