Rapper Nipsey Hussle's killer convicted of murder
- Published
The man who shot and killed Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle minutes after a brief argument in 2019 has been found guilty of murdering the rising artist.
Eric Holder, 32, was convicted by a jury in California on Wednesday after six hours of deliberations.
Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was shot outside his LA clothing store. The 33-year-old had reportedly known the killer for several years.
Following his death, tributes were paid from across the music industry.
Holder was also found guilty of two counts of attempted manslaughter as two other men were shot in the incident. He could get life in prison when he is sentenced in September.
He belonged to the same street gang as Hussle and had admitted to killing him. Witnesses say he left after a ten minute argument, in which Hussle warned him of rumours that he was co-operating with police, and returned with two handguns.
His defence team argued that he attacked him in the "heat of passion" but the jury agreed that the attack was premeditated.
At the 2019 BET Awards, Hussle was posthumously given the Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Humanitarian Awards.
Over 20,000 people attended a celebration of his life, with former US President Barack Obama praising him for leaving "a legacy worth of celebration".
Hussle, a former gang member in Los Angeles, had become a community organiser and used the money he made from music to fund improvements to his neighbourhood.